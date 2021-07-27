BTS’ ‘Butter’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Ties With 2021’s Longest Rule

Seoul: South Korean boyband BTS’ “Butter” topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week, taking its total to 8 weeks at No. 1 after briefly giving way to its own latest single.

“Butter” had topped on the singles chart for seven straight weeks before giving way to the septet’s latest single, “Permission to Dance,” last week.

“Permission to Dance” moved down to the seventh spot.

BTS’ “Butter” now ties with the chart’s longest command of 2021, first logged by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in January-March.

As “Butter” replaces “Permission to Dance” at No. 1 on the Hot 100, a week after “Permission to Dance” took over for “Butter,” BTS is the first act to displace itself at No. 1 with a new leader and then send the previous No. 1 back to the summit with no other acts holding the top spot in between.

Watch both the chart-topping MVs here: