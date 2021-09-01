BTS’ ‘Butter’ No.1 On Billboard’s Songs Of The Summer; Longest Running Top 10 Song on Hot 100 Charts

Seoul: BTS’ “Butter” holds atop Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart (dated Sept. 4) with just a week left to go in the competition for the season’s hottest hit.

“Butter,” a nine-week No. 1 on the Hot 100 (at No. 7 on the latest list), keeps at No. 1 on the Songs of the Summer chart over a static top five.

“Butter” has led Songs of the Summer each week this season.

The track became the longest running Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The track is currently on its fourteenth week on the charts. It now holds the 7th position.

Recently, in an interview with Billboard magazine, BTS was asked about allegations that their fans had manipulated the numbers by overbuying and over-streaming their songs. BTS leader RM said, “It’s a fair question. But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right. It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty.”