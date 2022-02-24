BTS’ ‘Butter’ Becomes First Hit to Rule Hot Trending Songs Chart for 10 Weeks

New York: BTS‘ “Butter” becomes the first title to spend as many as 10 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, as it continues its command on the ranking dated Feb. 26. (The list launched in October.)

“Butter” leads with 4 million Twitter mentions, down 32%, Feb. 11-17. The track, which is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards April 3, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June.

It also ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.