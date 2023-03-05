BTS Breaks Own Guinness World Record With Win At 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Seoul: BTS has added another trophy to their name. On March 4, the South Korean septet won the Favorite Music Group award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. This is RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s fourth consecutive year taking home the Nickelodeon win as they’ve been the favourites in 2020, 2021, and 2022, before this.

The award ceremony which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and had Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio acting as the hosts, saw wins in the form of artists like Harry Styles, Charli D’Amelio, Taylor Swift, LeBron James, MrBeast, Bella Porch and more. Grabbing another win for themselves in the Favorite Music Group category, BTS has won it for the fourth consecutive year, also successfully breaking their own Guinness World Record.

With this win, BTS is now the name behind the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group. This extension is another feather in the septet’s hat as they keep on growing their global influence.