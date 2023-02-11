BTS “Boy With Luv” Becomes 1st Korean-Language Song Ever To Join Spotify’s Billions Club

Seoul: Spotify officially announced that BTS’s 2019 smash hit “Boy With Luv” (featuring Halsey) had joined its Billions Club after surpassing 1 billion streams on the platform—making it the first Korean-language song in history to reach the milestone.

“Boy With Luv” is BTS’s third song to join Spotify’s Billions Club after “Dynamite,” which made history in 2021 as the first song by a Korean artist ever to reach 1 billion streams, and “Butter,” which earned the distinction last year.

BTS first released “Boy With Luv” on April 12, 2019, meaning that it took the song less than three years and nine months to hit the 1 billion mark.