BTS becomes first artist to achieve this feat in Japan’s Oricon history

Seoul: On February 4, Japan’s Oricon announced that BTS’ hit song ‘Butter’ has accumulated 24,862 points for its latest weekly combined singles chart, dated February 7.

The Oricon Singles Chart is the Japanese music industry-standard popularity chart for singles, and is issued daily, weekly, monthly and yearly, with rankings based on the singles’ streaming performance, digital downloads, and more.

With ‘Butter’ gaining over 24,000 points for this week’s chart, the song’s total combined points now stand at 2,013,734.

With this, ‘Butter’ becomes the fifth song in Oricon’s history to ever cross 2 million points. Further, this latest feat also makes BTS the first artist to ever record over 2 million points on Oricon’s singles chart with two different songs.