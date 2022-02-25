BTS beats Adele, Taylor Swift To Win IFPI Global Recording Artists of the Year Twice In A Row

Seoul: BTS was selected as No. 1 in the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2021, released on February 24th through the IFPI official social media handles.

In this global artist chart, after BTS, Taylor Swift was selected at #2, Adele #3, Drake #4, Ed Sheeran #5, The Weeknd #6, Billie Eilish #7, Justin Bieber #8, SEVENTEEN #9 and Olivia Rodrigo was ranked 10th.

For the second year in a row, BTS have been crowned the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year.

Last year, BTS made history as the first Asian act to win the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) is a non-profit organization that represents the recording music industry worldwide.

Its annual Global Recording Artist of the Year recognizes an act’s worldwide popularity across digital and physical music formats (from streaming to vinyl) and covers their entire collection of work.