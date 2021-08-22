BTS ARMY Celebrate As Dynamite Turns 1

Seoul: BTS ARMY celebrated the first anniversary of the K-pop septet’s iconic song Dynamite. This was BTS’ first song that was fully recorded in English and ARMY was instantly addicted to the catchy beats. The song spoke about joy and appreciation for the little things amidst the pandemics.

On this special occasion, the Grammy-nominated track has made a notable achievement as the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that ‘Dynamite’ had been certified platinum. Singles are certified platinum in the United Kingdom when they reach 600,000 units sold!

Previously, ‘Dynamite’ has achieved platinum certification in the USA and Japan.

After, Dynamite, BTS has been making waves with their songs Butter and Permission To Dance which are already soaring on the Hot 100 charts.