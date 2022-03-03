BTS are Artist Of The Year for third time at Korean Music Awards, Complete winners list

Seoul: The 19th Korean Music Awards was held on Tuesday, March 1 to recognise the musical achievements of the K-pop stars and Korean Entertainment industry.

It’s an annual music award ceremony that holds great importance. International sensation BTS won Daesang i.e. grand prize and became the ‘Artist Of The Year’ for the third time.

Earlier, the Bangtan Boys took home ‘Artist of the Year’ at the Korean Music Awards in 2018 and 2019. After the win, BTS members extended their gratitude towards their fan ARMY.

AESPA won the most awards of any artist this year, snagging a total of three awards—including two of the big four (the four main awards that span all music genres). The group went home with Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song (for their smash hit Next Level).

List of winners at Korean Music Awards-

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: Next Level by aespa

Album of the Year: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: Next Level by aespa

Best K-Pop Album: Querencia by Chungha

Best Pop Song: AKMU ‘ NAKKA (with IU)

Best Pop Album: LILAC by IU

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang’s Dance

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang’s Happiness, Flower

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel’s Desert Eagle

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG’s The Borderline between Hope and Despair

Best R&B and Soul Song: THE GONLAN SONG by SUMIN & Slom

Best R&B and Soul Album: DON’T DIE COLORS by THAMA

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: TAIJI by CHANGMO

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB’s Independent Music

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY ‘ ‘go to gpd and then’

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY ‘ ‘Born By Gorgeousness’

Best Folk Song: Barley Tea by Chun Yongsung featuring Kang Mal Geum

Best Folk Album: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Hegemony Shift by AGNES

Best Jazz Vocal Album: With Strings: Dream of You by Maria Kim

Best Jazz Music Album: Daring Mind by Jihye Lee Orchestra