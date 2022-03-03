BTS are Artist Of The Year for third time at Korean Music Awards, Complete winners list
Seoul: The 19th Korean Music Awards was held on Tuesday, March 1 to recognise the musical achievements of the K-pop stars and Korean Entertainment industry.
It’s an annual music award ceremony that holds great importance. International sensation BTS won Daesang i.e. grand prize and became the ‘Artist Of The Year’ for the third time.
Earlier, the Bangtan Boys took home ‘Artist of the Year’ at the Korean Music Awards in 2018 and 2019. After the win, BTS members extended their gratitude towards their fan ARMY.
AESPA won the most awards of any artist this year, snagging a total of three awards—including two of the big four (the four main awards that span all music genres). The group went home with Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song (for their smash hit Next Level).
List of winners at Korean Music Awards-
Artist of the Year: BTS
Song of the Year: Next Level by aespa
Album of the Year: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee
Rookie of the Year: aespa
Best K-Pop Song: Next Level by aespa
Best K-Pop Album: Querencia by Chungha
Best Pop Song: AKMU ‘ NAKKA (with IU)
Best Pop Album: LILAC by IU
Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang’s Dance
Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang’s Happiness, Flower
Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel’s Desert Eagle
Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG’s The Borderline between Hope and Despair
Best R&B and Soul Song: THE GONLAN SONG by SUMIN & Slom
Best R&B and Soul Album: DON’T DIE COLORS by THAMA
Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: TAIJI by CHANGMO
Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB’s Independent Music
Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY ‘ ‘go to gpd and then’
Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY ‘ ‘Born By Gorgeousness’
Best Folk Song: Barley Tea by Chun Yongsung featuring Kang Mal Geum
Best Folk Album: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee
Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Hegemony Shift by AGNES
Best Jazz Vocal Album: With Strings: Dream of You by Maria Kim
Best Jazz Music Album: Daring Mind by Jihye Lee Orchestra