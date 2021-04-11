BTS Announces Online Concert Event ‘Bang Bang Con 2021’

Seoul: The South Korean boy band, BTS, officially announced that they would be holding their “BANG BANG CON 2021” next week.

This year, BTS is planning this mega event for April 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. KST on the septet’s official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

Following the announcement, BTS fans also known as its ARMY took to Twitter expressing happiness and excitement.

In addition to unveiling a colorful teaser for “BANG BANG CON 2021,” BTS teased on Twitter, “Knock knock, is this ARMY’s room?” before adding in the hashtags, “BANG BANG CON 21,” “It’s already been a year,” “Just like April of last year,” and “BTS’s concert that you can enjoy in your room.”

<>



</>

Last year, in April 2020, BTS held an online concert streaming event called “BANG BANG CON” during which, over the course of two days, they streamed eight of their past in-person concerts on YouTube for fans to watch online in the comfort of their own homes. Two months later, in June, the group returned with a live online concert entitled “BANG BANG CON: The Live.”

Meanwhile, BTS’ new Japanese single, FILM OUT has won hearts across the globe. The song which was released on April 2, is breaking records and setting trends. FILM OUT by K-pop sensation BTS also topped iTunes charts in 97 countries and regions a day after its release.