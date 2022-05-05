Seoul: BTS members have revealed the details of their new album, titled ‘Proof’. The K-pop band shared a “logo trailer” for the album, revealing that the album will be an anthology of their music catalogue thus far.

A logo trailer for their new album was released on May 4, which revealed the title as well as what to expect from it. The new album will be called ‘Proof’, and will be a mix of new and old songs. It will be an anthology album, which will give fans a chance to look back on the band’s past achievements.

The logo trailer took us through all BTS albums right from their debut, before revealing the name of the upcoming one.

BigHit music, in a statement said, “After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors.