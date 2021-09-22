BTS’ angel Jimin makes secret donation for Polio patients

Seoul: The multi-talented BTS member, Jimin won the hearts of the ARMY as he secretly donated 100 million won (approximately 84,200 USD) to a fundraising campaign, Gosung Rotary Club, who is creating vaccines to eradicate polio.

The singer and dancer kept his donation under the wraps as he reportedly ‘went forward with his donation through his father without telling anyone’ in the month of July.

The news came out when a fan noticed a banner by Gosung Rotary Club thanking Jimin. This noble gesture by the K-pop star has made ARMY proud as they called him the ‘sweetest angel’.

World Polio Day is observed on October 24 every year to raise awareness for polio vaccination and eradication of polio. The World Polio Day was established by Rotary International over a decade ago to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis.