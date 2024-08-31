BTS and Megan Thee Stallion tease new collaboration featuring RM

Seoul: K-Pop band BTS is teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion once again. The artists recently confirmed their upcoming collaboration. After teasing the partnership on social media, Megan has revealed that she is working with all seven BTS members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Megan Thee Stallion set social media ablaze with a cryptic teaser on her X (formerly Twitter) account. Using a horse emoji, a purple heart, and eyes, she hinted at a forthcoming project. BTS quickly added fuel to the fire by quote retweeting her post with a porcupine and koala emoji and the caption “Coming soon.” The mysterious symbols sent fans into a frenzy, decoding the hint as a new collaboration between Megan and RM.

Megan further stirred excitement by sharing RM’s latest track, LOST!, from his critically acclaimed second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on Instagram.

The partnership follows the massive success of the Butter remix, which combined BTS’s infectious energy with Megan’s iconic rap style. Despite Megan’s planned appearance at the 2021 American Music Awards being canceled, she surprised fans by joining BTS on stage at their SoFi Stadium concert, where they performed the remix live for the first time.