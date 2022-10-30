BTS’ Agency BigHit Postpones Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ Listening Party After Seoul Halloween Tragedy

Seoul: BTS’ management agency BigHit has postponed the schedules related to singer Jin’s latest solo single ‘The Astronaut’. The agency on Sunday took this decision after the deaths of at least 151 people in Seoul on Saturday night. People mostly in their teens and 20s got trapped and crushed on Saturday night after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Around 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the biggest outdoor Halloween festivities in South Korea since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.

BigHit Music, who didn’t mention the stampede in central Seoul, said the company will inform fans and followers about the updated schedule in future.

“We would like to inform you that the schedules scheduled for October 30-31 have been postponed. 10/30 12 PM (KST) Stationhead Listening Party 10/31 0 AM (KST) ‘The Astronaut’ Lyric Video.

“We will inform you of the schedule again through a notice at a later date. We ask for your understanding, fans. Thank you,” the agency said in the tweet.