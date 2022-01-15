BTS “7Fates: CHAKHO” webtoon launched; ARMYs are loving it

Seoul: A new fantasy webtoon and web novel inspired by K-pop superstars BTS, 7FATES: Chakho, just released and ARMYs are absolutely loving it.

According to Naver Webtoon, 7Fates: CHAKHO will have an OST album, and Naver Webtoon will be hosting a giveaway event from January 15th to February 5th. 300 winners will be chosen on February 9th, and will only be available to those in Korea.

Naver Webtoon’s official Twitter page has also released new art posters for each of the characters and they look absolutely gorgeous.

Hybe said its original story of ‘7Fates: Chakho’ will be available on Naver Webtoon, an online platform for web-based comics run by South Korea’s top portal operator, on Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It is Hybe’s first BTS-themed original story in cooperation with Naver Corp. as part of its strategy to expand its business to web-based comics, novels and gaming by creating original content featuring its artistes.

Its two other originals on the 2022 slates — ‘Dark Moon’, a vampire fantasy story starring ENHYPEN members, and ‘The Star Seekers’, a magical fantasy featuring Tomorrow X Together (TXT) — will be released on the same website on Sunday and Monday, respectively, according to Hybe.