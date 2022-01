BTS 7 Fates: CHAKHO – Members’ character names, concept photos, solo clips revealed

Seoul: BTS’s upcoming webtoon ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’ released a new teaser and revealed character names of the members. RM features as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, Suga as Cein, J-Hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha.

Twitter emojis, for the webtoon that releases on Naver Webtoon and Wattpad on January 15, have also been released. It was recently announced the Webtoon will feature an official soundtrack produced by Suga for which Jungkook will lend his voice.

BTS members described their characters in short clips.

Fans are wondering whom will BTS V romance on the show. Jungkook’s character Zeha is a hybrid, so some are thinking if Jooan is the father of Zeha. On the show, Hwaan (Jin) and Cien (SUGA) have sad back stories but Jooan’s tale involves the Forbidden love angle.