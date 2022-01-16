BTS 7 Fates Chakho: Bangtan Boys’ Webtoon Takes On Monster In MCU-like World

Seoul: BTS has released its new webtoon 7 Fates Chakho on Saturday. The webtoon, inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers known as the chakhogapsa, is set against a futurist urban city with each member voicing a fictional character.

It was previously revealed that 7 Fates Chakho would revolve around seven boys. Their fates are interconnected with the folklore of tigers.

Suga plays the role of Cein, V portrays the role of Jooan, J-Hope plays Hosu, Jin is Hwan, RM essays the role of Do Geon, Jimin is Haru, and Jungkook plays the role of Zeha.

With the webtoon releasing on Naver Webtoon’s platform, HYBE dropped the official story film which features the members introducing their characters’ looks and teasing the story.

The characters, in the video, are introduced as ‘Beoms pretending to be human’ with a bounty on them of $300,000. The members are seen zipping through alleys and standing on rooftops, preparing to face monsters. The futuristic city feels straight out of a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, more close to the MCU series Loki.