BTS 10th Anniversary: V Treats ARMY To Unseen Goofy Videos Of Members

Seoul: It has been a decade since the superband BTS made its debut and set on a mission to make every individual fall in love with their music and philosophies in life. The members – BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and Jhope made their debut on June 13, 2013, and now, after 10 long years, they are easily the most popular names in the world because of their massive popularity and their fans aka BTS ARMY. The social media has been flooded with memories of their journey as fans share their most favorite parts of BTS’ career. In gratitude, BTS members have also shared unseen photos and videos and wrote letters of thanks to the fans.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has always been known for his endearing and playful personality. It is no surprise that he delighted fans on the megapopular K-pop group’s 10th anniversary by treating them to a series of unseen goofy videos.

TaeTae shared not just one or two, but several hilarious videos that left fans in stitches. With each clip, the bond between the BTS members was visible, reminding everyone of the strong camaraderie they have built over the past decade.

The vocalist also took a moment to reflect on their incredible journey in his Instagram stories, writing, “It has been 10 years already since we debuted.” He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the memories they have made together with their loyal fanbase, affectionately known as ARMY. V added, “Thanks for the nice memories ARMYs. So thankful, and you make us strong. In the future, take care of yourself. Wish you only happy days.”

In a gesture that left fans eagerly anticipating the future, V concluded his message by stating, “There are too many videos, so I will release them again on the 20th anniversary.” This adorable promise sparked excitement among members of the ARMY, who eagerly anticipate reliving these cherished moments once again in the future.

