BSP MLA murder case: Shooter involved in killing of key witness gunned down in encounter

New Delhi: A shooter involved in the killing of a key witness in the murder case of a BSP MLA in Uttar Pradesh last month has been shot dead in an encounter, the Uttar Pradesh police said today.

A top BJP MLA, the former advisor to chief minister Adityanath , tweeted to say the accused has died in the encounter.

“Patient Usman was brought dead. We performed the examinations following which he was declared dead & the body was sent to the mortuary. He was shot..,” says Dr Badri Vishal Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj

The police say Usmaan, also known as Vijay Chaudhary, was one of the six shooters who was captured on CCTV pumping bullets at Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005, on February 24.

Umesh Pal had died on the spot. His two police bodyguards also died later.

Today’s encounter is the first against any of the actual shooters involved in the February 24 incident . A previous encounter killed one of the drivers of the SUV used by the criminals while a man arrested has been accused of conspiracy.