A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana’s Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh, police said on Saturday.

Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night while Puneet was stated to be out of danger.

Police said the attackers have so far not been identified.

Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar reached the crime spot to begin an investigation. Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S S Bhoria said that a police team has been constituted to nab the assailants.

Ambala-based BSP leaders have demanded that the police should make all efforts to nab the accused at the earliest. Rajjumajra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Naraingarh last year.