BSNL Unveils 4G & 5G-Ready OTA with USIM Platform for Seamless Connectivity

New Delhi: The state-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform that supports 4G and 5G networks for its customers.

Developed in collaboration with Pyro Holdings, a domestic company specializing in telecom services, the platform was first launched in Chandigarh, with a disaster recovery centre established in Trichy. BSNL’s statement highlighted that this partnership is set to greatly improve the delivery and efficiency of telecommunication services throughout India.

Designed to cater to all BSNL customers nationwide, the platform promises unmatched connectivity and service quality, in line with the Indian government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative.

It offers BSNL mobile users the ability to select mobile numbers instantly and facilitates SIM replacement without the constraints of location. This launch aligns with BSNL’s transition to upgraded 4G and 5G networks.

Ravi A. Robert Jerard, BSNL’s Chairman and Managing Director, remarked, “This platform will be extremely beneficial for customers wanting to replace their SIMs without location barriers, assisting in the modification of SIM profiles and remote management of SIM card files. It also allows for SIM swaps to be conducted anywhere within the country. This move not only boosts our network capabilities but also supports our commitment to the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.”

Amit Sharma, COO of Pyro Holdings, added, “This platform is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence, granting BSNL the agility to adjust to the changing telecom market and positively impact millions of subscribers nationwide.”

Last year, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a third revival package for BSNL, amounting to ₹89,047 crore. This package was part of the government’s strategy to revive BSNL. The plan included providing BSNL with 4G/5G spectrum through equity infusion and raising its authorized capital from ₹1,50,000 crore to ₹2,10,000 crore.