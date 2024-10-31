New Delhi: In a landmark move to enhance digital connectivity across the nation, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully deployed over 50,000 indigenous 4G sites in some of India’s most remote and underserved regions.

This significant achievement marks a major milestone in the government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at promoting self-reliance and technological advancement within the country.

The deployment, completed in collaboration with Indian tech giants such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and ITI Ltd., showcases the strength of India’s homegrown technology. Designed, developed, and implemented entirely by Indian companies, BSNL’s 4G network embodies the concept of “Poorn Swadeshi” (completely indigenous) innovation.

As of October 29, 2024, more than 41,000 of these sites are operational, significantly advancing India’s digital connectivity goals. The project includes nearly 36,747 sites established under Phase IX.2 and 5,000 sites under the 4G Saturation Project, funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi Fund, formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

BSNL’s ambitious plan aims to deploy over 100,000 4G sites nationwide by June 2025, with a swift upgrade to 5G expected shortly thereafter. This rapid expansion underscores BSNL’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that even the most remote areas of India have access to high-speed internet.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the initiative, highlighting its role in transforming India’s telecom landscape. “This deployment is a testament to the power of Swadeshi technology and BSNL’s dedication to connecting all of India,” he said.

The deployment of these 4G sites is expected to have a profound impact on the socio-economic development of remote regions, providing residents with improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Enhanced connectivity will also facilitate better communication and integration with the rest of the country, fostering a more inclusive digital economy.

As BSNL continues to expand its network, the promise of a digitally connected India moves closer to reality, bringing the benefits of modern technology to every corner of the nation.