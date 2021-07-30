BSNL Broadband Offers 100GB Data For Rs 299: All Details Here

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new offer under which it will provide 100GB of data only for Rs 299.

The new plan of Rs 299 is only for new customers and the existing customer will not be able to avail of it. New customers will be able to take advantage of the Rs 299 broadband plan for up to six months. It will provide 100GB of data at 10 Mbps speed and once you exhaust the data limit the speed will drop down to 2Mbps.

Moreover, with the new DSL connection, the company is also offering free landline connections. Users can take advantage of unlimited Talktime so that users can call anyone without worrying about the landline bill. The company didn’t offer OTT benefits for obvious reasons.

Do note that the first six months of the DSL broadband connection is under introductory offer and after that, the 100GB plan will be automatically converted into the 200GB plan. The Rs 399 plan comes with 200GB of monthly data with a speed of 10 Mbps. On the other hand, Jio is also offering a JioFiber plan at Rs 399 without any data limitation.

If you still want to continue with the BSNL plan then you can also opt for the BSNL Super Star 2 DSL broadband plan which offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for free. For the Super Star 2 plan you need to pay Rs 949 per month and it will offer 1,110GB of data at 10Mbps speed.