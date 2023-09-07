BSNL Board Director V Ramesh Reviews Activities In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Director (Enterprise), BSNL Board V Ramesh is presently on a visit to Odisha Circle. During his ongoing visit, the Director (Enterprise) held a review meeting of Odisha’s performance at 10.30 a.m. on 07-09-2023 at BSNL Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.
The meeting was attended by CGM senior officers of BSNL and the Business/Operations Area’s heads. The Director (Enterprise) had a detailed review of various segments like Revenue Growth, Enterprise Business, Bharat Fibre and development projects of the 4G saturation Project and BSNL 4G project in Odisha Circle.
The Director (Enterprise) visited BJB Nagar Telephone Exchange, Bhubaneswar and inaugurated Bharat Fibre OLTE ( Optical Line Terminal Equipment ) on 07.09.2023. The inauguration will facilitate the provision of Bharat Fibre service of BSNL in BJB Nagar area.
Customers can also avail of more facilities like OTT services in various plans plan @ 666 @ 799 @ 999. There are also low plans available @ 399 and @499.
Note:
- BSNL is providing High Speed Internet Connectivity in Urban & Rural areas of BSNL through its own infrastructure in all the 30 districts of Odisha under the brand name of Bharat Fibre.
- BSNL is also using BharatNet Phase I infrastructure in providing Bharat Fibre connections in rural areas of Odisha
- Customers can also avail more facilities like OTT services in a plan @ 666 @ 799 @ 999.
- BSNL is proving high speed internet service with the help of Partners with a revenue share of 50:50 percent which is also helping the people in a great way in becoming an entrepreneur.
- Under Bharat Udyami, rural entrepreneur will be engaged in providing connections and will earn revenue to an amount of Rs. 4820/- for each connection.
- The Customers in the rural area will not have to pay nothing to get a connection. They will only pay their usage charges on monthly basis.
- There are more 88.4 thousand Bharat Fibre connections working in Odisha in which Bhubaneswar is having more than 20 thousand.
Comments are closed.