BSNL Board Director V Ramesh Reviews Activities In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Director (Enterprise), BSNL Board V Ramesh is presently on a visit to Odisha Circle. During his ongoing visit, the Director (Enterprise) held a review meeting of Odisha’s performance at 10.30 a.m. on 07-09-2023 at BSNL Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was attended by CGM senior officers of BSNL and the Business/Operations Area’s heads. The Director (Enterprise) had a detailed review of various segments like Revenue Growth, Enterprise Business, Bharat Fibre and development projects of the 4G saturation Project and BSNL 4G project in Odisha Circle.

The Director (Enterprise) visited BJB Nagar Telephone Exchange, Bhubaneswar and inaugurated Bharat Fibre OLTE ( Optical Line Terminal Equipment ) on 07.09.2023. The inauguration will facilitate the provision of Bharat Fibre service of BSNL in BJB Nagar area.

Customers can also avail of more facilities like OTT services in various plans plan @ 666 @ 799 @ 999. There are also low plans available @ 399 and @499.

