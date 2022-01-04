BSF Steps Up Security, Intensifies Patrolling Ahead Of R-Day

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling and surveillance in border areas ahead of Republic Day.

To prevent infiltration ahead of Republic Day, the BSF officials have sounded alert in borders and intensified Zero Line patrolling.

“These extensive security measures are in place before any prominent day like Independence Day, Republic Day, and during winters when intruders try to cross the border taking advantage of thick fog,” an official said.

“Under the high alert, we patrol ahead of fence between International Border (IB) and fence. Senior commanders frequently visit border outposts and sometimes will be present during patrolling,” he added.

“We have deployed well-trained sniffer dogs at borders to keep a watch on intruders and smugglers into India who take advantage of low-visibility at borders,” he said.

Apart from patrolling, all counter-drone measures are in place. In winters during thick fog, the situation is challenging for the security personnel to keep round-the-clock vigil in the area to prevent infiltration.