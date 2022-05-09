BSF Shoots Down
National

BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone In Amritsar, 10 Kg Heroin Recovered

By Pradeep Sahoo
80

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down the Pakistani drone close to the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar early Monday and recovered nine yellow packets of contraband.

The estimated weight of the recovered heroin was found to be 10 kg with packing material, informed officials.

According to reports, vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan and foiled the smuggling bid from across the border. They recovered  9 packets of contraband in a bag.

<>

</>

Pradeep Sahoo 13221 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking