BSF Seizes Chinese Weapons Dropped By Pak Drone In Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Punjab: The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a huge cache of weapons and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

The consignment which includes 4 Chinese-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 live rounds was recovered from Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per reports, the BSF party fired towards the direction of the suspected drone and heard the sound of something being dropped to the ground.

A search of the area led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullets, the spokesperson said.

“On the intervening foggy night of 17th/18th Jan 2023, a BSF party deployed on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur heard the humming sound of a suspected drone coming from Pakistan side. In prompt action, the BSF party fired towards the direction of the sound of the suspected drone. During firing, the party also heard the sound of something dropped in the nearby area,” the BSF said in a statement.

Further, during an initial search of the area, the BSF said, a packet with a wooden base frame was found lying in the farming field on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village.

“On opening, this packet, 4 Pistols (made in China), 8 Magazines and 47 Rounds were recovered.”

“Vigilant BSF troops once again were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers to smuggle contrabands through drone,” added the BSF.