BSF Recovers Over 4 Kg Heroine Air-Dropped By Pakistani Drone

Chandigarh: Border Security Force troops have recovered more than four kilogram heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the India and Pakistan border in Punjab’s Fazilka district, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Around 10:50 pm on Wednesday, BSF personnel heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering the Indian territory from across the border in an area near Maharkhewa Mansa village, the official said.

The troopers opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle. During an initial search, a bag containing two packets of heroin was found from a wheat field, the spokesperson said.

Later, the Punjab Police also joined the search operation and two more bags containing heroin were found, he added.

Hooks and blinker torches were found attached with the bags. The weight of the heroin recovered was 4.5 kg, the BSF official said.