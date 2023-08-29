BSF Recovers Huge Cache Of Explosives In Maoists-Hit Malkangiri

Malkangiri: BSF troops today recovered huge cache of explosives materials in Malkangiri by conducting multiple operations in the interior areas of the district.

During the operations, troops of 142 Bn BSF conducted the crackdown in the general area of Gomphakonda Reserve Forest on in Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. During search in the targeted area, the troops located an old Maoist dumps in the Reserve Forest in the Marigetta -Tekguda axis, under Kalimela police limits.

In another operations, troops of COB Jantri /177 Bn located a Maoist dump near Taber village in Swabhiman Anchal under Jodambo police station in Malkangiri district.

BSF has been carrying out relentless Operations in highly Naxal affected districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha. Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on ever growing dominance of Security Forces.

The recovered items are-

1. Steel Tiffin IED(approx 02 litres each-03 Nos

2. SBML rifles-02 Nos

3. Gelatin Sticks-101 Nos

4. Electric Detonator-02 Nos

5. Steel Tiffin IED-01 Nos

6. Plstic Box IED-02 Nos

7. Gelatin Sticks-06 Nos

8. Cordex-30 mtrs

9. Improvised switched mechanism by bamboo-02 Nos

Earlier this area used to be highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathisers. The Maoist outfits would keep IED making materials and arms/ammunitions at isolated and secluded places to be used against the SFs/Police operating in these areas.

BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for SFs as well as locals.