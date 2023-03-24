BSF Recovers Explosives From Maoist Dump In ‘Swabhiman Anchal’

Bhubaneswar: The BSF recovered a Maoist dump containing a huge cache of explosives from Taimal forest in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

The BSF operational party successfully recovered a Maoist dump in Balimela Reserve Forest in the general area between village Lariguda and Taimal under Nakamamudi gram panchayat of Chitrakonda police station area located on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, it said.

The BSF said the explosives and guns were hidden in the dump by the ultras with the intention of targeting the security personnel in the region.

One gun, 2 empty SBML shells, 11 hand grenades and 28 detonators besides 3 steel tiffin boxes and other articles used by Maoist ultras have been recovered from the dump, it said.

Noting that the Balimela Reserve Forest has been a safe haven for Maoist outfits since long due to topographical reasons and favourable conducive atmosphere, the BSF said that troops and police are actively operating in the area to curb Maoist menace in the region and create a sense of security among the local populace so that Maoists ideology would not spread out anymore.

Recovery of such huge dump of IEDs, explosives and SBML gun during ongoing Saheed Diwas (observed by Maoist outfit on March 23) would certainly demoralise the Maoist cadres and their sympathizers, the BSF said.

On the other hand it would also motivate the security forces to operate more actively in the region.