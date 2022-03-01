BSF Odisha IG Visits Koraput’s Narayanpatna, Takes Stock of LWE Menace & Response of Security Forces

Koraput: Satish Chandra Budakoti, IG, Frontier BSF Odisha, along with Madan Lal, DIG, Sector Koraput BSF and Manish Chandra, Commandant 155 Bn BSF visited COBs Podapadar, Tenutlipadar and Palur in Narayanapatna Block of Koraput district. Commandant briefed about present security scenario and operational preparedness. He quoted “Five Phase Panchayat Elections in the area concluded peacefully and incident-free amid heavy Security cover of BSF and the Force is working in tandem with civil administration”.

The IG took stock of the prevailing Left Wing Extremism and response of security forces to the menace. The main focus was on the strategic and tactical deployment of the forces in the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh bordering areas and development in far-flung areas.

Further, under the aegis of the Inspector General, a Civic Action Programme was organized by 155 Bn in BSF Camp at Podapadar where villagers of Narayanapatna, Podapadar, Dumsil, Anchalpur, and Kandhashahi were distributed Clothing, stationery, utility and Sports items to approx 400 villagers and students. The programme was organised in a befitting manner with an aim to connect with the marginalized section of society.

While interacting, The IG stated, “In addition to the operational activities to check Naxal/anti-social activities, BSF also conducts a lot of welfare activities for local communities such as Civic Action Programmes, Medical Camps, sports activities etc, which act as a bond between the Security forces and local people. The instant necessary requirements of the populace are met through these programs, which are area-based need specific.”

Among Others, Smt Samya Wadeka, Sarpanch Porhapadar, all ward members of the area, students of Porhapadar Upper Primary School and faculty joined the event and appreciated the programme of BSF. During the event, a grand cultural programme organised by villagers of Basnaput to display local culture and traditions.