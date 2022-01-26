BSF observes 73rd Republic day in Koraput

Koraput: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated by BSF in Camps at Koraput, Boipariguda, Narayanapatna, Laxmipur and Sunki. Madan Lal, DIG, SHQ BSF Koraput unfurled the National Flag and greeted the troops.

BSF, the first line of defence, was deployed in Koraput district in October, 2010 as the district was highly Naxal affected. Narayanpatna, Pottangi and Bandhugaon areas of Koraput district which used to be strong hold of Maoists has been cleared.

BSF has provided much needed conducive atmosphere to civil administration to carry out various developmental activities in Koraput district.

Medical camps are organized regularly by BSF in remote areas of deployment to provide medical cover to local population.

Civic Action Programme (CAP) is one major outreach initiative being conducted every year by BSF deployed in the Maoist affected districts. This year more than 65 villages have been covered under this programme.

“Most importantly, we have been able to win confidence and support of local populace wherever we were deployed. Our civic action programmes have been a great success. Even COVID-19 pandemic could not deter our sprit in achieving our objective. Winning heart and mind of local people has always remained our priority area,” the BSF said in a press brief.