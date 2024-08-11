BSF Nabs 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Trying to Enter India Illegally

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) reported on Sunday that 11 Bangladeshi nationals were detained while attempting to cross into India through the international borders of West Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

They are currently undergoing questioning and will be transferred to the state police for further legal proceedings.

The BSF maintains regular communication with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to address shared concerns, particularly those involving the protection of Indian nationals and minority communities in Bangladesh.

The South Bengal Frontier, based in Kolkata, disclosed that Additional Director General (ADG) Ravi Gandhi presided over an operational conference on Saturday to assess the security situation along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border in light of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and the forthcoming Independence Day on August 15.

According to the statement, “Eleven Bangladeshi nationals were caught at the border while attempting to infiltrate into India. Two were captured at the West Bengal and Tripura borders, respectively, while seven were detained at the Meghalaya border.”

The BSF’s eastern command ADG, Ravi Gandhi, convened a meeting on Saturday to review the border’s security. The meeting focused on enhancing border control, security, and management, and it was agreed to continue the close cooperation with the BGB.

The BSF has been conducting flag meetings with the BGB to peacefully resolve mutual issues, particularly to prevent mistreatment of Indian nationals and minority communities in Bangladesh, with the BGB showing positive engagement.

Following the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the Union Home Ministry has recently established a committee led by the ADG to investigate the challenges faced by minorities in Bangladesh.