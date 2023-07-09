BSF Man Caught In ATS Net For Sharing Classified Info With Pak Agent

Ahmedabad: The Anti Terrorism Squad on Friday arrested a man in Gujarat for sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani agent.

Nilesh Ballia – an employee with the Border Security Force – had been forwarding the data in exchange for money via a messaging application.

“He works in the electric office of CPWD. The Gujarat ATS had received information that he was in touch with the Pakistani operative. This person was forwarding sensitive information to a Pakistani operative for money. He has received around Rs 28,800 from different online payments accounts,” said Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi.

According to officials the man had contacted and befriended a Pakistani female agent named Aditi Tiwari through WhatsApp in January this year. As part of the ‘honey trap’ he was told that she needed the relevant information for her job in a private firm. The ATS said that the BSF worker had told her he was a computer operator and as part of the ‘love affair’ shared sensitive information with her while accepting money for it.