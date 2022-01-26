BSF Launches Boat Ambulance Services In Odisha’s Malkangiri On Republic Day

Malkangiri: On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the Border Security Force on Wednesday launched ‘Boat Ambulance’ services at BSF Camp Janbai in the Swabhimaan Anchal of Odisha’s Malkangiri.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, DIG, BSF Malkangiri honoured the event along with officials of State Administration & Medical Officers and launched the Boat Ambulance in presence of a large crowd, gathered near Gurupriya Bridge, that would dedicatedly serve the need of medical exigencies of inhabitants living in remote locations of Swabhirnaan Anchal.

Speaking on this occasion, BSF DIG Mr. Singh, urged the people of Swabhimaan Anchal to take maximum benefit of this boat ambulance and make it a grand success. He also thanked all stakeholders for giving BSF an opportunity to serve the people more cohesively.

During the recent visit of BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh in Swabhimaan Anchal, the concept was perceived as need of a “Boat Ambulance” was felt for the far-flung population specifically in Jantri GP and Panasput GP, so that Medical Aid could be provided to them in the shortest time.

Subsequently, the modalities were deliberated upon with ADG BSF R S Bhati who issued necessary directions in this regard. Satish Chandra Budakoti, IG For BSF Odisha on his visit to Swabhimaan Anchal ahead of Republic Day carried out a pre-launch inspection of Boat Ambulance. With the combined effort of BSF and State Administration, the boat ambulance is all set to start its voyage from today.

Swabhmaan Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off area, was created when the Balimela dam came into being in 1977 which isolated 151 villages from the mainland. After four decades, the turning point came in 2018 when Gurupriya Bridge was built under the heavy protection of Border Security Force troops, making it feasible for the Security Forces & State Administration to venture into Maoist Bastion with a vision of development in the region.

Today, it is a pride moment to mention that the Tricolour flutters in Border Security Force Camps ahead of Gurupriya Bridge ensuring safety, security, and development in the region. Now, people have enhanced trust over SFs and the State Administration. To strengthen it further, the boat ambulance launched today shall be beneficial for about 10000 inhabitants, specifically for the villagers living on either bank of Balimela reservoir and across the reservoir axis extending from Jantri GP in the North to Chitrakonda in the South.

People can call for a boat ambulance and BSF would provide them prompt medicare and also evacuate the injured/sick individual to the nearest PHC/CHC available in the vicinity. Further, they would be sent to DHH Malkangiri for special treatment, if needed. This boat ambulance is equipped with an oxygen support system and emergency medications along with trained medical staff.