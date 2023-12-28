BSF Jawans Seize Huge Cache Of Explosives From Maoist Dump In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: During a search operation by the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), today recovered a huge cache of explosive materials and firearms from a Maoist dump in Malkangiri district,

According to information, jawans of the 142 battalion of BSF in Malkangari district were conducting a search operation in the Bhejingwada reserve forest area under Kalimela police station when they came across a Maoist dump in the forest near Arlukota village near the banks of the Sileru river.

The BSF Jawans found a huge quantity of explosives including 2 country guns, 60 meters of wire, 57 gelatin sticks, 111 grenades, 2 hand grenades, 233 iron batteries, 350 meters of Cordex wire, a welding machine, bombs, Maoist literature books and identity cards.

The BSF has informed that the search operation is underway in that forest area.