BSF Jawans Recover IEDs From Kandhamal Forest During Combing Operation

Phulbani: The jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered IEDs including landmines and tiffin bombs during a combing operation at Takeriguda forest under Kandhamal’s Phiringia police limits on Friday.

BSF jawans carried out the combing operation on Thursday and Friday in Phiringia area after Maoist posters were found at different places. The ‘KKBN’ outfit had raised voice over the arrest of innocent people in Phiringia police station burning incident. The KKBN Maoist organization called a 12-hour shutdown over the issue.

Regarding this incident, the 99 Battalion of BSF jawans at Sadingia in Phiringia block intensified combing operation in Takeriguda forest since last night. The jawans recovered a tiffin box, 50 grams of gelatin, a 6-volt cosmic battery, a Gillette blade, tapes, and safely diffused a live land mine.

The BSF jawans received information about landmines laid in the forest by Maoists and after more than 20 hours of operation, the landmines were safely recovered. The operation involved BSF jawans along with Dog Squad, and Bomb Disposal Squad.