Malkangiri: In a critical intervention, BSF personnel retrieved an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Bejangiwada Reserve Forest of Malkangiri district on Thursday.

The IED, encased in plastic, was concealed beside a tree near the bridge. The BSF unit confiscated a steel tiffin IED, approximately 1.5 kg in weight, equipped with an electric detonator and wire. The bomb disposal team successfully defused the IED.

Maoists have utilized this locality as a haven and for the emplacement of IEDs aimed at security personnel.

The BSF is committed to a robust presence in Malkangiri to fortify security. The interception of the IED is anticipated to undermine the support for Maoists and elevate the spirits of the security forces. Following the recovery, the BSF has intensified search operations in the area.