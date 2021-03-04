BSF jawan killed
BSF jawan killed in bomb explosion in Chhattisgarh-Odisha border

By PragativadiNews 2 0

Malkangiri: A BSF jawan was killed in Dantewada district on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Thursday following the explosion of a pressure bomb.

The jawan is identified as Laxmikant Dwivedy of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred when the jawans were undertaking a combing operation at Pakulnad forest in the bordering area of Malkangiri district.

Reports said the injured BSF jawan was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

