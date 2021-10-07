BSF Foils Weapon Smuggling Bid Near India-Pak Border In Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a weapon smuggling bid near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector and seized a cache of arms and ammunition on Thursday.

Reportedly, the officials recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, and 232 rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that in the past, there have been several instances of weapon-dropping by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu for the terrorists operating in the union territory.

Other the other hand, the BSF has also recovered several weapon caches over the last few months and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.