BSF Foils Naxal Attack, Recovers IED in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The Border Security Force (BSF) 99-Battalion on Thursday foiled a significant Naxal attack as the security forces seized 2 kg of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during a combing operation Tilakpanga forest in the Gochhapada police station area of Kandhamal district.

Following a tip-off, a joint team of local police and BSF personnel launched an extensive search operation from COB Pahireju, targeting the forested area near Tilkapanga village of Pahireju panchayat under Gocchapada police limits. The search operation led to the discovery of IEDs. Upon an emergency call, the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) promptly reached the spot and defused the planted IEDs, ensuring the safety of the region against the huge threat.

In the last three days, today’s recovery is the second time in a row.

The state is going to hold its last phase of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on 1st June. The timely and effective action by the security personnel in neutralising the explosives is a huge success towards the peace and security of the region.