BSF Asst Commandant Arrested For Assaulting On-Duty Traffic Cop In City

Bhubaneswar: Saheed Nagar police have arrested Sangram Kumar Biswal (50), an Assistant Commandant of BSF, on charges of assaulting an on-duty traffic constable over a parking issue.

A scuffle had broken out between Traffic constable Manoj Kumar Behera and accused Biswal this morning over bike parking at a busy marketplace. A video of both exchanging blows is now doing rounds in social media.

According to police, Sangram Kumar Biswal of Saileshree Vihar has been arrested under Sections 341,294,332,325,353,307, and 506 of the IPC in Saheednagar PS Case No-85, Dt-26.02.2023.

As per reports, VSS Nagar witnessed a heavy rush this morning and Constable Manoj Kumar Behera was deployed for traffic management. He noticed a parked scooter blocking the road near the railway crossing and started enquiring about the vehicle owner.

In the meanwhile, accused Sangram Kumar Biswal showed up and the traffic constable asked him to park his two-wheeler at some other place so that it would not block the road. However, the accused identifying himself as a DSP asked the traffic cop to keep his mouth shut.

When the traffic constable again requested Biswal to remove his bike citing that it was creating traffic congestion, the latter refused to remove his bike. Following this, constable Behera clicked a photograph of the bike which eventually infuriated the accused.

Fumed over the traffic cops’ action, accused Biswal started hurling abuse at the on-duty cop and tried to strangle his neck with bare hands. The traffic cop suffered injuries on his right knee after the accused pushed him into a nearby drain. Soon, people present at the spot overpowered the accused and rushed the injured traffic cop to the hospital.

On the written complaint of Constable Manoj Kumar Behera, Saheed Nagar police registered a case and arrested accused Sangram Kumar Biswal following questioning at the police station.

Police said the accused has confessed to his crime and he has been forwarded to the court.