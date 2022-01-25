BSE To Conduct OSSTET Exam As Per Schedule On Feb 9; Admit Card Released

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha issued a notice regarding the Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) on Tuesday.

The OSSTET will be held as per schedule on February 9, 2022. Around 72,282 candidates are scheduled to appear in this examination, the BSE notice read.

The examination will be conducted in 338 examination centres across Odisha. The Paper-1 examination will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am. The Paper-II will start from 1 pm and end at 3:30 pm, the notice read.

“The candidates can download their admit cards from the BSE Odisha website from today evening,” the notice further read.

It is to be noted here that the BSE, Odisha conducts the OSSTET Exam to determine the eligibility of secondary teachers in Government/Government-aided schools of Odisha.