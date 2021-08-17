BSE Releases Important Instructions For Correction Of Upcoming Matric Students’ Data

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has issued important instructions regarding the online correction of students’ enrolment data for appearing in the upcoming Matriculation (High School Certificate) examination, 2022.

As per the official notification, the BSE is offering one more chance to schools for correcting the data that they have uploaded during enrolment of candidates in Class-IX during 2020.

The correction of most of the data can be done online by the Head of the Institutions who are the login authorities. The link is available on the website of the Board- www.bseodisha.ac.in from 16/08/2021 till 31/08/2021 midnight.

Details of changes/correction that can be made:

1. School Profile: Correction can be effected in the school profile and the following fields in the school profile can be changed/ corrected. School mail ID, Phone No, Name of the Head of the Institution, uploading of signature of Head of the Institution.

This will arise in case of change/ transfer of Head of the Institution. If other information in the school profile has been wrongly entered, supporting original documents have to be submitted at the respective zonal offices for carrying out the necessary corrections.

2. Candidate’s Data

As per the notification, the data of the candidate shall be strictly as per the Admission Register and Cancelled T.C. No data other than that in the said registers shall be entered. The Head of the Institutions shall be held solely responsible for entry of any incorrect data if detected. They shall be very careful in changing the date of birth of the candidate. The date of birth in the admission register and cancelled TC has to match with the date of birth entered online.

Correction effected in the admission register has to be countersigned by the concerned District Education Officer.

The following fields in the candidates data can be corrected: Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Religion, 1st, 2nd & 3rd language subjects, address, scanned signature of the candidate.

The following fields in the candidates data cannot be corrected: Candidate’s Name, Scanned Photo, Caste and Enrolment No.

“The Head of the Institutions have to approach respective zonal offices for effecting corrections which cannot be done by them. They shall produce original supporting documents before the respective zonal Deputy Secretary for verification and if the case is genuine, shall recommend the Head Office, Cuttack for effecting necessary corrections,” BSE notification read.