BSE Odisha Writes to All DEOs on Vital Points for Result Publication, Promotion of Class- IX Students

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, has written to all the District Education Officers of the State regarding some vital points on the publication of results and promotion of Class- IX students to Class X in respect of both HSC & Madhyama Course.

In the letter, BSE Odisha Secretary informed that there are certain vital points to know regarding the results of Class- IX, which are to be circulated to all schools.

All students who have appeared and awarded with a grade shall be promoted to Class X. However 30138 number of candidates in Grade F (II) have to improve upon their performance after appearing in Improvement Tests to be conducted by the concerned schools. The candidates having Grade F (I) have been declared passed on “consideration” because they fulfil some minimum criteria as regards to aggregate & individual subject marks. F (II) candidates will be given three chances to acquire qualifying marks (30%) in each subject marks. Schools will provide remedial teachings to these candidates till 31/05/2022 and conduct Improvement tests on following dates.

1 st Improvement Test:- OL/0612022 2 nd Improvement Test:- 08/06/2022 3 rd Improvement Test:- L6/O6/2022



Candidates not qualifying at 1st Improvement test shall appear 2nd Improvement Test after being given remedial teachings in between, for seven days and so on for 2nd & 3rd improvement tests. Schools will prepare questions out of 20 marks and test will be of 40 minutes duration.

All the District Education officers are requested to furnish a detailed report on the absent candidates in respect of their district as to why they could not appear at the class- IX examination, though they had been enrolled by their respective Head Master. The report must be submitted by 31st May, 2022, the letter read.

