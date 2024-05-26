BSE Odisha Matriculation Results 2024 Declared; Pass Percentage Stands At 96.07





Cuttack: The results of the Matriculation or the Annual High School Certificate examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Odisha have been declared today. Board President Srikanta Tarai informed the media persons regarding the release of the results at the Board Office in Cuttack. This year 96. 07 percent students have cleared the examination. The pass percentage of girls is more than that of the boys this year.



While the pass percentage of girl students stands at 96.73 percent, the pass percentage of boys stands at 95.39 percent. More than 5 lakh 41 thousand students had appeared the annual examinations. The pass percentage in Khordha district is highest in the state at 97.89 percent. Likewise, in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, the result percent stands at 97.58%, 95.12%, 96.10%, 97.60%, and 96.76 % respectively. While there have been no zero percent result schools in the state, 2644 schools have recorded 100 percent results this year.



According to the Board of Secondary Education, students can check and download their marks at the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in. The annual examination was held from 20th February to 4th March this year. The BSE will also release the digital certificates of the students on the official website and WhatsApp today which can be downloaded after 4PM. To get the results through SMS, students have to write OR10 with their roll numbers provide a space in between and send it to 5676750. For Digital Certificate, students can access orissaresults.nic.in and those who want the Digital Certificate of the result through WhatsApp can send a message – BSE to 7710058192 through WhatsApp. After the message is delivered, students will be given some instructions, following which they can download their Digital Certificate on WhatsApp. Students can also request a re-evaluation of their Matriculation answer papers from May 29 to June 12.