BSE Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment-2 From March 10

Cuttack: The Summative Assessment (SA)-2 examination of Class X students conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will begin from March 10.

This was informed by the BSE President.

According to sources, extensive preparations have been made by the board for the SA-2 examination which will be held till March 17.

Similarly, the practical exam for the vocational trade will be held from February 15 to February 22, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second edition of the High School Certificate Exam and Madhyama Exam will be known as Summative Assessment-2 or SA-2.