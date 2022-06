BSE Odisha 10th Result To Be Announced In June: Minister

Bhubaneswar: The results of the annual matriculation examination are likely to be announced by June end, informed State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

According to reports, the evaluation process had started on May 21 at 58 evaluation centres.

The matriculation examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022.