BSE Asks Schools For Correction Of Mistakes In Original Pass Certificates

Cuttack: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has asked authorities of all high schools in the State to take steps for correction of mistakes in the original pass certificates issued by the Board.

In a notice addressed to the headmasters/headmistress of all high schools, the Board has asked them to apply for the correction of the original pass certificates by filling up the correction form downloaded from the official website of the Board www.bseodisha.ac.in or www.bseodisha.nic.in or obtained from the Deputy Secretary of the concerned Zonal Offices.

The filled up forms should be substantiated with submission of admission register, cancelled TC and other required documents at the Deputy Secretary of the concerned Zonal Offices.

Thereafter, the duly filled correction forms with documents need to be intimated to the Deputy Secretary, Certificate of the Board through the official e-mail ID – [email protected]

The facility for applying for corrections in the pass certificates can be availed between November 11 and December 10, 2021.

The BSE has informed the school principals that no correction will be entertained by the Head Office directly without verification by the concerned Head of the Zonal Offices.