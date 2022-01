New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter was found dead at her flat in Bengaluru’s Vasantanagar on Friday.

Soundarya is the daughter of Yediyurappa’s youngest daughter Padma. She was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru.

Soundarya was living with her husband, a fellow doctor, and a six-month-old child at an upscale apartment near Mount Carmel College.

Police have registered a case of “unnatural death” and initiated a probe into the incident, said sources.